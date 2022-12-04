The 14 Best New Spirits And Wine For Holiday Entertaining
A guide to sensational seasonal sipping.
(Bloomberg) -- Whether you’re looking for a occasion-worthy still or sparkling wine—in a party-sized bottle, of course—an easy egg nog, a magnificent martini, or something fortifying as a liquid dessert, read on for decadent new ways to imbibe this festive season’s bounty. Not indulging? We have a quality suggestion for that, too, without skimping on any of the celebratory vibes.
2014 Iron Horse Stargazing Cuvée BrutToast to scientific achievement and the marvels of the universe with this new bubbly from a top Sonoma pioneer. The label image, captured by the James Webb telescope and released by NASA in July, shows the “cosmic cliffs” of the Carina Nebula, which scientists say depicts the earliest rapid phases of star formation. The bright, racy, lemony pinot noir and chardonnay blend, available only in magnums, comes with supertiny bubbles and an aroma of freshly baked pastries. Iron Horse fizz has been served by the White House under seven consecutive presidential administrations, so it’s bipartisan, too.
Empirical Symphony 6This pink-hued, botanically rich spirit resists easy categorization. Instead of grouping alongside the many “New World gins” of today, it’s more of a citrus-led affair without any juniper or pine. Savory notes arrive by way of blackcurrant, fig leaves and an Indian grass root. Inspired by the Beethoven symphony, Empirical’s two founders (and Noma alums) conceived of the drink as a “pastoral” movement and love letter to nature. Try it on ice or in gimlet form. Rye & SonsFormer Per Se head sommelier and Mouton Noir Wines founder André Hueston Mack expands into Kentucky straight rye. Think of it as a winemaker’s approach to whiskey: Sophisticated and approachable, with bright notes of anise, cinnamon, roasted nectarine and salted caramel, as well as aromatic hints of orange zest, eucalyptus and clove. Pour it straight without pretense or use it in a variety of cocktails.
El Tesoro 85th Anniversary Limited EditionA celebration fourscore and five years in the making, El Tesoro’s latest release bottles tequila drawn from barrels that previously held Booker’s 30th anniversary bourbon for up to 16 years. The vanilla-rich casks were then filled with El Tesoro blanco and aged for an additional 36 months.
Gold FashionedMasterminded by Robert Haynes, a former bartender at Chicago’s Violet Hour and Analogue, this old fashioned finally gets the bottled format right by using three different bourbons, five types of bitters and demerara sugar. It even comes with its own atomizer of orange zest in a little box, so your guests will still get the frisson of spritzing their glass without all the messy stirring.
2008 Louis Roederer Cristal An extravagant choice, the flagship cuvée from Louis Roederer was first created for Czar Alexander II of Russia in 1876. Adorned with a glistening label, this clear bottle of golden colored, toasted-almond-scented Cristal comes from a great vintage. The cool, dry summer of 2008 gave it freshness, while 10 years of aging added power and a velvety texture. The Champagne house has re-released it in festive magnums, the format you’ll see in shops this fall.
Germain-Robin XO BrandyOne of the first brandies to be distilled from California pinot noir grapes, in 1983, this expression is made in pot stills originally designed for cognac in southwestern France. The aging process in Limousin oak barrels showcases a dark-cherry character and a rich, silky mouthfeel. Colombard distillate adds an apple character, while Semillon gives it peach and apricot notes—another treat, if you will, after dessert.
2012 Rare Rosé Millésime VirtuosoBottles of this just-released luxury cuvée Champagne are decorated with a sparkly design that looks like a jeweled tiara. The coppery pink pour offers fruit, floral and spicy notes, layers of flavors, and has a wonderfully silky texture. The prestige brand was spun off from Champagne house Piper-Heidsieck; only 12 vintages have been produced over the past four decades, and this is the third rosé. It’s a guilt-free quaff, too: Last summer, Rare was certified as a B Corp. Its commitment to the environment includes a drastic energy saving program, eliminating fossil fuels in production, and using zero herbicides and pesticides.
AplósThis libation uses hemp cannabidiol to help take the edge off without having the potentially negative effects of alcohol. James Beard Award winner Lynette Marrero worked on its blend of yuzu, rosemary, basil, cucumber and dandelion.
Lagavulin Offerman Edition: Charred Oak CaskDuring his turn as lovable curmudgeon Ron Swanson on , actor Nick Offerman played a character not unlike himself—a lover of woodworking, steak and Scotch, specifically Lagavulin. His third collaboration with the brand brings all three of his passions together, highlighting a smoky concoction meant to pair with meat.
Mr. Black Mezcal Cask Coffee LiqueurThis rich, roasted, superpremium liqueur has won a wide audience around the globe. As a testament to that popularity, Australia’s Mr. Black was recently purchased by Diageo—the same folks who bring the world Baileys. In this release, java-led base notes are surrounded by smoke and vegetal earthiness. To make it happen, Mr. Black imported 30 ex-mezcal casks from Ilegal, half a world away in Oaxaca, Mexico. They were promptly filled with Mr. Black’s flagship 23% alcohol-by-volume coffee liqueur and left to sit through 12 hot weeks of subtropical summer. The aging also introduces hints of nutmeg and clove into the finish. Mix it with milk, and you’ve got an instant eggnog alternative.
2020 Domaine de Triennes Rosé Rosé season is year-round now, and this pale pink wine is dangerously easy to drink. It combines Burgundian sophistication and seductive floral aromas with the flavors of watermelon and wild strawberries and finishes with a stony mineral edge. Behind this blend of cinsault, syrah, grenache and merlot grapes are two of Burgundy’s greatest vintners, Aubert de Villaine of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti and Jeremy Seysses of Domaine Dujac. Consider it the bona fide party starter: The 3-liter-bottle version adds an essential bit of pomp to your celebratory proceedings.
Procera Blue Dot GinDistilled in Nairobi, Kenya, this is the first commercially available gin built from fresh, never dried African juniper (). The 88-proof spirit incorporates a laundry list of vibrant botanicals collected from across the continent: Kenyan pixie orange, Madagascan pink pepper, acacia honey from Somalia, cardamom and mace from Zanzibar. It intones provenance inside and out; each bespoke decanter is mouth-blown from recycled glass and enclosed with a rounded piece of native palm wood. Your signature martinis will never be the same.
The Dalmore Luminary No. 1 Collectible EditionThis spry and spicy 15-year-old Highland Scotch single malt was finished in a combination of ex-Amarone barrels and specialty Kitsugi “frankencasks” constructed from Japanese oak, American white oak and felled Scottish timber. The unique method results in notes of candied nuts and cranberry sauce for an ideal holiday dram. With only 15,000 bottles in circulation, some may opt to hold on to it as an investment, but your holiday guests will want to enjoy it now.
