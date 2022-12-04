The 14 Best New Spirits And Wine For Holiday Entertaining

Empirical Symphony 6This pink-hued, botanically rich spirit resists easy categorization. Instead of grouping alongside the many “New World gins” of today, it’s more of a citrus-led affair without any juniper or pine. Savory notes arrive by way of blackcurrant, fig leaves and an Indian grass root. Inspired by the Beethoven symphony, Empirical’s two founders (and Noma alums) conceived of the drink as a “pastoral” movement and love letter to nature. Try it on ice or in gimlet form. Rye & SonsFormer Per Se head sommelier and Mouton Noir Wines founder André Hueston Mack expands into Kentucky straight rye. Think of it as a winemaker’s approach to whiskey: Sophisticated and approachable, with bright notes of anise, cinnamon, roasted nectarine and salted caramel, as well as aromatic hints of orange zest, eucalyptus and clove. Pour it straight without pretense or use it in a variety of cocktails.