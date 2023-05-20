ADVERTISEMENT
Thai Foreign Visitors Hit 9.47 Million, Driven By Asian Tourists
The expected increase in Chinese travelers is expected to further fuel growth in the nation’s tourism industry.
(Bloomberg) -- Thailand has welcomed 9.47 million foreign tourists so far this year, generating about 391 billion baht ($11 billion) of revenue, according to a government spokesperson who said most of the visitors were from Asian countries.
The expected increase in Chinese travelers will further fuel growth in the nation’s tourism industry, government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said in a statement Saturday. The majority of visitors to Thailand this year came from Asian nations such as Malaysia and India, she said.
