Thai Foreign Visitors Hit 9.47 Million, Driven By Asian Tourists

BQPrimeBusiness NewsThai Foreign Visitors Hit 9.47 Million, Driven By Asian Tourists
The expected increase in Chinese travelers is expected to further fuel growth in the nation’s tourism industry.

20 May 2023, 8:55 PM IST
A tourist on a beach in Pattaya, Thailand, on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Thailand welcomed 2.14 million foreign tourists in January, supported by the peak travel season and China’s reopening, as the country’s vital tourism industry continued its revival. Photographer: Andre Malerba/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Thailand has welcomed 9.47 million foreign tourists so far this year, generating about 391 billion baht ($11 billion) of revenue, according to a government spokesperson who said most of the visitors were from Asian countries.

The expected increase in Chinese travelers will further fuel growth in the nation’s tourism industry, government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said in a statement Saturday. The majority of visitors to Thailand this year came from Asian nations such as Malaysia and India, she said. 

