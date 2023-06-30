Tesla’s Right Time To Drive Into India May Arrive Soon
After failing to convince the government to cut import taxes, Tesla is left with no option but to manufacture or assemble in India
Though Tesla Inc. took over the global electric car space in a very short time, the promising Indian market has remained elusive. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the world’s richest man Elon Musk during the former’s state visit to the U.S. may be the turning point.
“He (Modi) is pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something that we intend to do. We're just trying to figure out the right timing,” Musk had said after the meeting.
He also said that Tesla will be in India “as soon as humanly possible".
After failing to convince the Indian government to cut import taxes on luxury cars, the company is left with no option but to manufacture or at least assemble its cars in India.
The cheapest Tesla model starts at just over $40,000 in the U.S. It will attract an import duty of up to 100% in India. And recently, import duty on cars with cost, insurance and freight value of less than $40,000 was hiked to 70%.
The company is left with the option of either assembling or manufacturing the vehicles in India.
“Given the company makes pure play EVs or battery electric vehicles, it will first need a locally developed supply chain, which may take at least a year or two,” Hemal N Thakkar, director-consulting at Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics, said. “It means the local production may begin just in time for participating in the sizeable volume growth market that will likely be developed over the next 2-3 years.”
Industry experts believe the pricing of its cars is a big question mark. In a price-sensitive market like India, aggressive pricing always helps in attracting buyers regardless of the product category, they said.
India's Luxury EV Market
If Tesla enters India with its cheapest product—Model 3—and assembles it locally, it may attract an import duty of 15%-30% depending on the local value addition. This may push the cost of the vehicle to around Rs 50 lakh.
There aren’t many EVs available at that price range, barring a few like Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, EV6 from Kia and Volvo’s XC40 Recharge. Since Tesla is a luxury car brand, its Model 3 may also compete with internal combustion engine-powered vehicles like GLA and C-Class from Mercedes Benz, BMW’s X1, Audi’s A4, and Jeep’s Wrangler, among others.
However, Tesla’s strong brand pull despite little advertising means it may already have several enthusiasts in India waiting to get their hands on its products.
Besides Model 3, the EV maker sells luxury sedan Model S, mid-size SUV Model X and compact crossover utility vehicle Model Y. There is also speculation that the company may be working on an entry-level car ‘Model 2’, aligning with Musk’s ambitions of participating in the high-volume game.
Charging Network
Another challenge for Tesla will be the absence of its supercharger network, which is a huge advantage for the company in other markets. Many of the Tesla cars come bundled with free charging credits for a certain period.
“The electric vehicle manufacturer’s entry in India will benefit the entire ecosystem of electric vehicles as it will bring new technologies for all fronts—from manufacturing to the charging infrastructure,” Gaurav Vangaal, associate director at S&P Global Mobility, said.
He said the company will have to begin operations in India without this network but eventually it may have to build it as Indian buyers are savvy enough to demand equal treatment with buyers in other markets.
Along with being the largest seller of battery EVs, Tesla has the dominant supercharger network in the U.S. Recently, big players including Ford, General Motors, EV-maker Rivian Automotive and Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars had sought access to this network.
Tesla’s Superchargers account for 60% of the total fast chargers in the U.S.
However, according to Crisil’s Thakkar, the charging network may not matter as much initially as more than 80% of Indian electric car buyers charge the at home or offices with car usage mostly limited to inter-city driving.