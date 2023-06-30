Tesla’s Right Time To Drive Into India May Arrive Soon

Though Tesla Inc. took over the global electric car space in a very short time, the promising Indian market has remained elusive. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with the world’s richest man Elon Musk during the former’s state visit to the U.S. may be the turning point.

“He (Modi) is pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something that we intend to do. We're just trying to figure out the right timing,” Musk had said after the meeting.

He also said that Tesla will be in India “as soon as humanly possible".

After failing to convince the Indian government to cut import taxes on luxury cars, the company is left with no option but to manufacture or at least assemble its cars in India.