Tesla Undercuts Average US Car by Almost $5,000 in EV Shakeout

For years, auto investors have placed bets on when electric cars would reach price parity with their combustion counterparts. It’s hard to determine exactly when that finish line is reached, as it depends on which types of cars are being compared and whether fuel savings are taken into account. But no matter how one measures it, the Model 3 has clearly crossed the line. The upfront sticker price, without credits or fuel savings, now sits $800 below the cheapest BMW 3 Series, one of its closest competitors.