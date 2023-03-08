BQPrimeBusiness NewsTesla Probed In US After Steering Wheels Fall Off
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla Probed In US After Steering Wheels Fall Off

Regulators say they’re aware of two incidents in which the wheel detached in 2023 Model Ys while being driven.
BQPrime
08 Mar 2023, 6:52 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
A Tesla Model Y at a Tesla delivery center in Marina Del Rey, California, US, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Tesla Inc. cut prices across its lineup in the US and major European markets in the carmakers latest effort to stoke demand after several quarters of disappointing deliveries.
A Tesla Model Y at a Tesla delivery center in Marina Del Rey, California, US, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Tesla Inc. cut prices across its lineup in the US and major European markets in the carmakers latest effort to stoke demand after several quarters of disappointing deliveries.
ADVERTISEMENT

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is under investigation by US regulators over complaints the steering wheel can fall off certain new Model Y vehicles while they’re in use.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it’s aware of two incidents in which the wheel detached from the steering column of 2023 Model Ys while being driven. The preliminary evaluation, opened March 4, applies to an estimated 120,089 vehicles, according to a filing posted on NHTSA’s website.

The affected vehicles were delivered to owners without the retaining bolt that holds the steering wheel in place, the agency said.

Tesla shares fell 1.4% as of 7:37 a.m. before regular trading in New York. The Associated Press earlier reported the NHTSA probe.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT