Tesla Erases $145 Billion In Valuation On Demand Woes

The warnings have weighed on stocks across the US automotive sector, which has also been battling extensive negotiations with its labor unions over wages. Still, Tesla’s decline stands out: shares have sunk around 20% since the Oct. 18 report, compared to a 3.6% drop in the S&P 500 Index, and a more than 4% decline in the Nasdaq 100. The retreat in the EV-maker’s stock price has erased about $145 billion from the company’s market capitalization.