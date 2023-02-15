Tesla To Open Up A Portion of Its Charging Network To All EVs

As part of an agreement announced by the White House on Wednesday, at least 7,500 of Tesla’s charging stations across the US will be available to all EV users by the end of 2024. The aim is to give EV owners more freedom to travel, and it will include at least 3,500 of Tesla’s Supercharger stations — which tend to be near highways — as well as its slower Level 2 “destination chargers” at locations such as hotels and restaurants.