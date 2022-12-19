Tesla Stock Rallies On Prospect Of Elon Musk Stepping Back From Twitter

Tesla’s chief executive officer has previously taken his cues from Twitter users on decisions ranging from whether he should trim his stake in the car company, to whether he should reinstate former President Donald Trump’s account. Whereas Musk’s decisions after those polls were relatively straightforward, it’s less clear what he’ll do next with Twitter. Musk has tweeted that it will be difficult to find another CEO and written that the company “has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May.”