Tesla Stock Had The Worst Year Ever. That Doesn't Make It Cheap

Electric cars are still expected to be the future of the auto industry globally. But Tesla’s short-term outlook has been clouded by the trajectory of the economy and factors like the surging cost of raw materials used in batteries. That led Tesla to raise prices this year just as consumers were contending with rapid inflation and high interest rates. To clear its inventory, Tesla offered a rare $7,500 discount to customers who took delivery by the end of the year, effectively matching a potential federal subsidy that starts in 2023.