Tesla’s Plunge Drags Valuation Below $500 Billion On Margin Fear

Tesla shares have been on quite a journey this year. After ending 2022 with a steep 65% plunge that pushed its valuation to around $340 billion in early January, the stock rallied rapidly for two months and the company’s market capitalization ballooned to more than $670 billion. But that optimism faded in early April after the first-quarter delivery numbers showed the price cuts were not increasing demand as much as expected. Then, the full results reported last week made the point even clearer.