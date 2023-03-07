Tesla Is No Longer Morgan Stanley’s Top US Carmaker Pick

Ferrari’s US-listed stock has gained 61% since a low in June, and got a recent boost after the company raised its outlook amid strong demand from wealthy customers for its high-margin models. Shares in Tesla have rallied this year, but are still down 51% from a 2022 high. The Elon Musk-led company had a tumultuous year amid Musk’s takeover of Twitter Inc., investor jitters about growth assets and concern that high inflation and rising interest rates will dampen demand for EVs.