Tesla Raises Prices Slightly of Model 3, Model Y in China, US

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has slightly raised prices of its Model 3 sedan and Model Y sports utility vehicle in the US and China, as the electric vehicle pioneer continues to tweak its pricing policy.
The price of the Model 3 in China rose to 231,900 yuan ($33,520) from 229,900 yuan, while the performance edition also saw its price go up by 2,000 yuan, according to the company’s website. The Model Y now starts at 263,900 yuan, with the price of the long-range and performance editions also going rising by 2,000 yuan.
In the US, Model Y and Model 3 prices rose $250 across the board, with the Model Y now starting at $47,240, according to the Tesla website.
The latest adjustments follow a series of steep price cuts that have shaved almost a third of the cost off its top-selling model in the US.
