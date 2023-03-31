Tesla Pursues Building a New US Plant With China’s Dominant Battery Maker

The auto industry has been lobbying to influence how the US Treasury Department will interpret requirements in President Joe Biden’s signature climate package. The law is intended to wean the US off its dependence on China for battery materials by incentivizing a US-based supply chain for EVs. One specific clause that has been the object of intense lobbying is 30D, which is designed to withhold consumer tax credits for EVs made with a certain amount of China-linked materials in their batteries.