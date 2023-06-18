BQPrimeBusiness NewsTesla Offers About $8,000 Discount On Two Models, Electrek Says
Tesla Offers About $8,000 Discount On Two Models, Electrek Says

Tesla Model S is going for as low as $82,740, a discount of $7,500, while Model X is being offered at $94,430, down from $102,240.

18 Jun 2023, 1:17 PM IST
A Tesla Inc. Model S electric vehicle (EV) on display during the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South Korea, on Thursday, March 30, 2023. The motor show will continue through April 9.
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has offered a discount of about $8,000 on new inventory Model S and Model X vehicles as part of a quarter-end sales push, Electrek reported, without citing sources. 

According to Tesla’s website, it charges a brand-new Model S for as low as $82,740, a discount of $7,500, while Model X is being offered as low as $94,430, down from $102,240. 

It also provides three years of free Supercharging for Model S and Model X for deliveries by the end of June, according to Tesla’s website.

