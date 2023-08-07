Tesla Replaces CFO As Kirkhorn Ends 13 Years At The EV Maker

Kirkhorn joined Tesla in 2010 as a senior financial analyst and was promoted five times, most recently to CFO in early 2019 at the age of 34. Before he took over, Tesla had a long history of losses and occasionally burned more than $1 billion of cash per quarter. The company has been consistently profitable since then and repaid about $10 billion of debt in the last three years, helping it secure investment-grade ratings. It also joined the S&P 500 Index in December 2020.