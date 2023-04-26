Musk Bets The House Of Tesla On Low Prices And Razor-Thin Margins

“We are trying to resist,” Luca de Meo, CEO of French carmaker Renault, said this week of Tesla’s pricing pressure. Speaking in January in his capacity as president of Europe’s auto trade group, he said carmakers will need to make money selling EVs. “Otherwise this will become—from the beginning—a not-very-healthy business.”

Even as rivals seek to ride out the price-cutting storm, a closer look at Tesla itself reveals that things are changing within Musk’s own empire.

Investors have always been able to rely on Musk to talk about growth. In its early years, Tesla expanded in fits and starts from a single car plant in California. After opening a second factory in Shanghai in early 2020, the company issued a wildly ambitious forecast: 50% average growth in vehicle deliveries over multiple years, with manufacturing capacity scaled up as quickly as possible.

Tesla made good on part of the plan, opening two new car factories in two months early last year: the first near Berlin and the second in Austin.