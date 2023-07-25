Tesla Looks Abroad to Keep Growth Going as US Revenue Plateaus
While the US remains Tesla’s biggest source of sales, revenue there has plateaued.
(Bloomberg) -- Fresh off weeks in which it started taking orders in Malaysia and exhibited at a motorsports festival in the UK, Tesla Inc. disclosed more sales than ever outside the US and China.
The carmaker revealed in a regulatory filing Monday that revenue from other international markets more than doubled to $7.86 billion in the second quarter. While the US remains Tesla’s biggest source of sales, revenue there has plateaued.
After approaching $12 billion in the final three months of last year, sales in Tesla’s home market have been lower each of the last two quarters. Revenue came to $11.3 billion in the US and $5.7 billion in China in the three months that ended in June.
Growing revenue will be a challenge in the third quarter because Tesla has scheduled shutdowns at its factories for upgrades. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said during the company’s earnings call last week that production will probably be down slightly, without going into specifics.
Production “choppiness” is likely going to weigh on Tesla shares in the near term, RBC Capital Markets Tom Narayan wrote in a July 20 report. He said it calls into question whether the company has reached a “local maximum” for the Model 3 and Y, the two models that accounted for 97% of deliveries in the first half of the year.
--With assistance from Sean O'Kane.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.