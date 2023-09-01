Tesla Launches Revamped Model 3 With Longer Range, Higher Price
The new iteration of the four-door sedan has a single-charge range of 606 kilometers and will be priced from 259,900 yuan.
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. unveiled the first refresh of its popular Model 3 sedan with a sleeker look and longer range, but with a heftier-than-expected price tag in China where it is coming under increased pressure from local rivals.
The new iteration of the four-door sedan has a single-charge range of 606 kilometers (377 miles) and will be priced from 259,900 yuan ($35,800) in China. That’s 12% more than the older version, which used to sell from 231,900 yuan and had 556 kilometers of range.
Tesla has changed the exterior design and lights for a more sporty look, updated the suspension and added a screen for rear passengers. The new model is live on all order sites in China, Europe, the Middle East and Australia.
Analysts were looking for a lower price tag in China that could help the company defend its No. 1 position which is under growing threat from domestic rivals like BYD Co. — which aims to sell 3 million vehicles this year — and Nio Inc. and Xpeng Inc., which are expanding their lineups with cars tailored to local tastes.
Read More: Elon Musk Expects Tesla’s Main Rival Will Be a Chinese EV Maker
Deliveries from Tesla’s Shanghai factory fell to the lowest level this year in July. It has since cut prices further, fueling concerns of a renewed front in a bruising price war that has eroded profit margins.
Read More: Tesla Started a China Price War That May Destroy Some Carmakers
Musk first unveiled the Model 3 to enormous fanfare in March 2016, but famously faced several months of “production hell” as the company struggled to ramp up production in 2018.
--With assistance from Sean O'Kane.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.