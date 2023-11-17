Fallout From Musk’s Endorsement of Antisemitic Post Spreads

Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, also chief executive officer of project-management software maker Asana Inc., called on the billionaire to resign. Kristin Hull, founder and chief executive officer of Nia Impact Capital, a social-impact fund that owned about $282,200 of stock in Tesla as of midyear, said she was “appalled” after Musk endorsed a post on X that attacked members of the Jewish community for pushing “dialectical hatred” against white people.