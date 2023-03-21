Tesla Finally Exits Junk-Rated World After Moody’s Upgrade

Tesla’s stock, which plummeted in 2022, rose 1.7% on Monday to close at $183.3 and is up nearly 50% so far this year. The company became the first junk-rated company to have a market value of more than $1 trillion in October 2021. The electric-vehicle maker is the 8th largest company in the world by market cap, and its valuation helped turn Musk into one of the world’s richest people.