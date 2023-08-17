Tesla Failed To Fix Autopilot After Fatal Crash, Engineers Say

After years of touting autonomous driving as the way of the future, Tesla and Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk are under legal pressure from consumers, investors, regulators and federal prosecutors who are questioning whether the company has over-hyped its progress toward self-driving vehicles during the last eight years. Tesla also is in the cross-hairs of multiple investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over possible defects in Autopilot linked to at least 17 deaths since June 2021.