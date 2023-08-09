Can Tesla’s Magic Survive Without Its Wizard?

A more pessimistic view comes from asking why exactly Kirkhorn should be leaving. Though his time with the company has given him a $590 million fortune, he’s been with Tesla for 13 years — the vast majority of his 17-year working life. The boss’s inability to focus, moreover, had left him as de facto chief executive officer. The official statement gives no clue, aside from the information that he stepped down Aug. 4 and would stay to the end of the year to support the management transition. A post to Kirkhorn’s LinkedIn page is equally uninformative.