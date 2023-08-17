Tencent Revenue Disappoints In Warning For China Tech Sector

Like Alibaba and JD, Tencent faces foes on multiple fronts: old-time rivals like Baidu Inc. and Meituan are vying for dominance of the Chinese internet thanks to the emergence of generative AI. Baidu has so far stolen much of the limelight of the post-ChatGPT race, debuting Ernie Bot in March. Tencent’s testing its own large language model among employees and said Wednesday it plans to unveil a proprietary artificial-intelligence model later this year that it believes will be among the country’s best.