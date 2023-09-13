Tencent Scores Biggest Anime Game With ‘Blue Protocol’ Deal

China’s $40 billion gaming market — the world’s largest — shrank for the first time in 2022 during regulatory and economic turmoil. At the same time, Tencent barely grew its revenue, fighting a tough battle against fiercely competitive domestic rivals. Given its difficulties at home, Tencent is ramping up its gaming investments in places like Europe, Japan, and South Korea, hoping to leverage them into multimedia juggernauts that lock Chinese consumers into its ecosystem and bolster its global ambitions.