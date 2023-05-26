BQPrimeBusiness NewsTencent Cloud Europe Offloads 2% Stake In PB Fintech For Rs 562 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

Tencent Cloud Europe Offloads 2% Stake In PB Fintech For Rs 562 Crore

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 596.66 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 561.82 crore.

26 May 2023, 10:48 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PolicyBazaar apps. (Source: Play Store)</p></div>
PolicyBazaar apps. (Source: Play Store)

Tencent Cloud Europe BV on Friday offloaded over 2% shares of Policybazaar's parent firm PB Fintech for Rs 562 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Tencent Cloud Europe BV sold 94,16,250 shares, amounting to a 2.09% stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 596.66 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 561.82 crore.

As per the latest transaction, Tencent's shareholding has reduced to 6.28% from 8.37% (as of March 2023) equity in PB Fintech.

On Friday, shares of PB Fintech fell 2.85% to close at Rs 604.65 per piece on the BSE.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT