Ten Changes Transformed India In Less Than A Decade, Says Morgan Stanley

Ten major changes, driven by policy reforms, transformed India's economy and markets in less than a decade, according to Morgan Stanley.

These changes will help the country lead Asia and the world in growth, the research firm said in a report, titled 'How India Has Transformed in Less than a Decade'.

The transformational changes since 2013 range from supply-side reforms and formalisation of the economy to growing investments in mutual funds and the government's support to corporate profit, according to the report co-authored by Ridham Desai, India equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

Other authors include Upasana Chachra, chief India economist; Sheela Rathi, equity analyst; Nayant Parekh; equity strategist and Bani Gambhir, economist.

Here are the 10 big changes India has seen: