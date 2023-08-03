Temasek To Invest Rs 1,200 Crore In M&M's EV Arm, Valuation Jumps 15%

Singapore-headquartered investment firm Temasek will invest Rs 1,200 crore in Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.'s passenger electric vehicle arm, the SUV maker said in a press release on Thursday.

The investment will be in the form of compulsorily convertible preference shares and will give the firm 1.49-2.97% stake in Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., M&M's subsidiary that makes electric passenger vehicles.

Temasek joins British International Investment as an investor in the company. The firm's investment values the electric vehicle company at Rs 80,580 crore, a rise of 15% from the valuation at the time of BII's investment.

The amount invested is consistent with the Mahindra Group’s plan to minimise dilution, M&M said.

BII signed an agreement to invest Rs 1,925 crore in the EV company last year for a 2.75-4.76% stake.