Telecom Tariff Hikes And Data Capacity Surge Coming In 2023, Says IIFL Securities

2023 will see mid-year tariff hikes and peak capex trebling data capacity for Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Bharti Airtel as they roll out 5G, according IIFL Securities.

"We expect 4G prepaid tariff hike towards the middle of 2023, while data usage-driven ARPU uplift linked to 5G uptake will be more gradual," the brokerage said in a Jan. 2 note.

Bharti Airtel and Jio have talked about rapid 5G rollout. Jio is targeting pan-India 5G coverage by Dec. 2023, while Bharti Airtel aiming for 5G coverage in top 5,000 towns and cities by March 2024.

Jio is targeting to take its 5G unique location count to 200,000 by Dec. 2023, and these locations would be two-thirds of its 4G unique locations. "Our channel checks suggest Bharti would not be very far behind at 150k 5G unique locations by March 2024," the note said.