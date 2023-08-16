Telecom Services Industry Revenue To See 7-9% Growth In FY24: ICRA

The telecom services industry is expected to post moderate revenue growth of 7-9% in FY24, due to muted average revenue per user (ARPU) expansion in the absence of tariff hikes in the near-term, ICRA said.

The industry has been 'upfronting' 5G capex (capital expenditure) and ICRA foresees sectoral capex at around Rs 70,000 crore for FY2024, within an overall spend of around Rs 3 lakh crore over the next 4-5 years.