Telecom Sector To Get Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Investments In 2023; Tariff Hikes Likely

Cellular Operators Association of India Director General SP Kochhar said the structural and procedural reforms in the telecom sector approved by the government last year such as e-KYC, doing away with Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) for spectrum acquired in a future auction, 100% FDI under the automatic route as well as rationalisation of bank guarantee, adjusted gross revenue, interest rates and penalties, and facilitating Right of Way (RoW) have positively impacted the sector in 2022.