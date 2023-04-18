Telecom Q4 Results Preview: Muted Growth At Airtel, Reliance Jio Amid Wider Churn

Growth in India's telecom industry has likely moderated for the first time in nearly three years amid a churn in subscriber base and absence of across-the-board tariff hikes.

Revenue of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Vodafone Idea Ltd. grew 0–4% sequentially in the fourth quarter of the 2023 financial year, analysts indicated. The growth came on the back of increased data usage as users upgraded to mobile broadband services on smartphones, even as a sharp hike in entry-level prepaid tariffs induced a churn in the subscriber base.

That’s likely to reflect in average revenue per user as well.

"Over the last few quarters, we saw sharp market share gains by Airtel and Jio from Vi, which may moderate given that Vi users are now seeing decent network experience," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said in a research report. "We expect 1–2% ARPU increase across the telcos, driving 2–3% sequential revenue growth for Airtel and Jio and flat revenue for Vi."