Telecom Italia Sounds Out Buyers For Enterprise Unit Stake Valued Over $6.6 Billion

Telecom Italia SpA is restarting efforts to sell a minority stake in its enterprise unit, potentially valued at more than €6 billion ($6.6 billion), as it seeks ways to reduce debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

22 Jun 2023, 12:38 PM IST
A technician performs checks in a Telecom Italia SpA telephone exchange in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Telecom Italia sold €400 million ($435 million) of bonds as it pushes ahead with the sale of its landline network in a bid to slash the company’s debt pile after interest rates rose.
(Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA is restarting efforts to sell a minority stake in its enterprise unit, potentially valued at more than €6 billion ($6.6 billion), as it seeks ways to reduce debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Chief Executive Officer Pietro Labriola started sounding out possible investors about a deal earlier this month by sending invitation letters, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. The move follows a shake-up last March at the division, which serves business customers, that was aimed at making it easier to carve out from the rest of the organization.

Pietro LabriolaPhotographer: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg
The sale attempt is part of a broader push by Labriola to slash the company’s €30 billion gross debt — a plan that mainly relies on selling Telecom Italia’s most valuable asset, its landline network. The urgency of this effort has grown over the past year as interest rates rise.

A spokesman for Telecom Italia wasn’t immediately available after business hours. 

Read More: Telecom Italia Nears Picking KKR for Grid Sale Negotiations

The enterprise unit includes the iconic Olivetti brand, cloud-computing activities and Noovle data centers. The business employs roughly 5,000 workers and generated revenue of about €3 billion in 2021. 

Telecom Italia rejected a nonbinding bid last year by CVC Capital Partners for a minority stake of its new enterprise services unit because the carrier hoped for a better offer.

