Telecom Industry's Financial Health Needs To Improve: Bharti Enterprises Vice Chairman Gupta

The telecom industry's financial health needs to improve if India's dream of digital connectivity across the country is to be fulfilled, Bharti Enterprises Vice Chairman Akhil Gupta said on Tuesday.

A very poor return on capital is a big hindrance to telecom development in India today, and unless it changes, investments will dry up at some point or another, he said while speaking at the Times Network India Digital Fest.

However, due to competitive reasons, increasing the average revenue per user has been difficult, and the industry players need to work together so that the ARPU goes up to Rs 300 in a phased manner in the next few years.

"The big hindrance to telecom development in India today is the very poor return on capital that this industry has, and at some point in time, that will have to change because otherwise, the investments will dry up at some point or another," Gupta said.