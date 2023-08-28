Telcos' Operating Profit To Jump 15% To Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore In FY24: Crisil

Indian telcos' operating profit is likely to rise by up to 15% to Rs 1.2 lakh crore in FY24, a domestic rating agency said on Monday.

The players had reported an operating profit of Rs 1.04 lakh crore in the year-ago period, Crisil Ratings said.

Demand for bigger data packs amid surging consumption will be the key reason for the FY24 profit growth in an industry which has witnessed massive difficulties in the last few years, since the entry of the deep-pocketed Reliance Jio.