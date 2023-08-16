Tejas Networks Gets Rs 7,500 Crore TCS Order For BSNL 4G/5G Network

Tejas Networks Ltd. has won a Rs 7,500 crore purchase order from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. to supply 4G/5G equipment for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

As part of this contract, the telecom equipment maker will supply its Radio Access Network, or RAN, equipment for 1 lakh sites BSNL’s pan-India 4G/5G network, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. The project will be executed through 2024. The company won this order after the successful completion of trials as part of a consortium led by TCS.

“Our state-of-the-art 4G/5G RAN products were subjected to rigorous field testing by BSNL for nearly 18 months before being chosen for this large-scale commercial deployment,” Chief Technology Officer Kumar N Sivarajan, said in a statement.

The order is significant, as it comes a little over a year after Panatone Finvest Ltd., a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., acquired Tejas Networks. In the meantime, the government approved for BSNL a third revival package, including allotment of 4G/5G spectrum to the state-run telecom operator.

The deal will enable BSNL to roll out a scalable and cost-effective network that meets world-class performance and quality standards, Anand Athreya, chief executive officer at Tejas Networks, said in the statement.

“This also furthers our mission to create India’s first global-scale telecom and networking products company with an end-to-end suite of wireless and wireline offerings,” he said.