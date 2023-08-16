BQPrimeBusiness NewsTejas Networks Gets Rs 7,500 Crore TCS Order For BSNL 4G/5G Network
ADVERTISEMENT

Tejas Networks Gets Rs 7,500 Crore TCS Order For BSNL 4G/5G Network

Tejas Networks has received a purchase order from TCS to supply equipment for 100,000 sites of BSNL’s 4G/5G network.

16 Aug 2023, 9:21 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: BQ Prime)</p></div>
(Photo: BQ Prime)

Tejas Networks Ltd. has won a Rs 7,500 crore purchase order from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. to supply 4G/5G equipment for Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.

As part of this contract, the telecom equipment maker will supply its Radio Access Network, or RAN, equipment for 1 lakh sites BSNL’s pan-India 4G/5G network, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. The project will be executed through 2024. The company won this order after the successful completion of trials as part of a consortium led by TCS.

“Our state-of-the-art 4G/5G RAN products were subjected to rigorous field testing by BSNL for nearly 18 months before being chosen for this large-scale commercial deployment,” Chief Technology Officer Kumar N Sivarajan, said in a statement.

The order is significant, as it comes a little over a year after Panatone Finvest Ltd., a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., acquired Tejas Networks. In the meantime, the government approved for BSNL a third revival package, including allotment of 4G/5G spectrum to the state-run telecom operator.

The deal will enable BSNL to roll out a scalable and cost-effective network that meets world-class performance and quality standards, Anand Athreya, chief executive officer at Tejas Networks, said in the statement.

“This also furthers our mission to create India’s first global-scale telecom and networking products company with an end-to-end suite of wireless and wireline offerings,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT