Tech Mahindra Turnaround Hopes Already Priced In: Jefferies

"We believe consensus estimates carry significant risk as revenue growth (7% CAGR) and margin (530 bps expansion by FY26) seem very optimistic," they said in a note on Sunday. "This is likely to drive a derating from current rich valuations of 23 times and makes risk-reward unfavourable."

"Our EPS estimates are 14–15% below consensus (Rs 73), and we maintain 'underperformance' with a price target of Rs 910 at 16 times price-to-earnings ratio," the brokerage said.

The stock was trading 0.49% lower at Rs 1,192 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.14% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11.09 a.m.

In Joshi, Tech Mahindra has found a "bankable" leader and dealmaker—a veteran of the financial services vertical to grow into a business that accounts for more than a third of the revenue of India's $250-billion IT services industry. The company is undergoing changes even before he has taken over—CP Gurnani retires on Dec. 19—with a reshuffle in the ranks and organisation-wide restructuring. Tech Mahindra has also started optimising its revenue mix by shrinking its low-profitability business.

"While organisational changes may seem positive, our analysis of 13 CEO changes over the past decade in Indian IT suggests that they usually do not lead to a turnaround for large IT firms," Jefferies said. "Moreover, Tech Mahindra may struggle to deliver above-average growth, especially when it is optimising its business mix and its key vertical is facing headwinds."

Since fiscal 2015, no large Indian IT firm has expanded its margin by more than 420 basis points over a three-year period. In the three years through fiscal 2019, Tech Mahindra itself delivered a CAGR of 5% and traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 14 times.

"While revenue growth being in line with pre-Covid levels warrants a PE of 14X, we value TechM at 16X due to rise in payout since FY21," Jefferies said. "We believe the stock is pricing in the turnaround and trading at rich multiples, making risk-reward unfavourable."