Tech Mahindra Shares Slump Over 5% At Open After Q1 Results Disappoint
Tech Mahindra's revenue declined and profitability shrunk in what CEO CP Gurnani called the 'toughest quarter in five years'.
Shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd. fell more than 5% at open on Thursday after its first-quarter results disappointed.
Revenue of the Pune-based IT services firm fell 4.07% from the previous three months to Rs 13,159 crore in the quarter ended June 30, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 13,579.2-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue down 4.07% at Rs 13,159 crore (Estimate: Rs 13,579.2 crore)
Net profit declines 37.5% to Rs 703.6 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,146.9 crore)
EBIT down 32.4% at Rs 891.4 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,435.9 crore)
EBIT margin at 6.77% vs 9.60% (Estimate: 10.57%)
Attrition rate eases to 13% on last 12-month basis.
Headcount down 4,103 to 1,48,297.
Here's What Brokerages Made Of Tech Mahindra's Q1 Results:
Nomura
Maintains 'buy' rating. Target price raised to Rs 1,316 apiece, which implies an upside potential of 15.1%.
Estimates for earnings per share cut by 10% for FY24 to factor in lower revenues and operational profitability.
The margin miss in the first quarter was driven by provisioning, salary hikes and revenue decline.
Revenue miss due to sharp weakness in telecom vertical, which brings in about 42% of overall revenue.
Second half of FY24 to see better growth, as recovery in the telecom vertical will be gradual.
Morgan Stanley
Maintains equal weight rating. Target price revised lower to Rs 1,060, which implies a downside potential of 7%.
Margins fell 440 basis points sequentially led by provisions, partial wage hikes, seasonality in Comviva business and revenue weakness.
Net income missed estimates due to higher-than-expected tax rates.
Lowers FY24 EPS estimates by 19% due to 37% earnings miss. Cuts FY25/26 EPS estimates by 3.3%/4.1%.
Maintain equal weight rating with hope of margin turnaround, especially with new management.
Jefferies
Maintains underperform with the target price revised to Rs 900, which implies a downside potential of 21%.
Expects Tech Mahindra to deliver a compound annual growth rate of 3.3% over FY23–25, with EPS CAGR seen at 8%.
Margin estimates cut by 100–180 bps for FY24 to factor in the Q1 miss.
Margins likely to improve by 300 bps over FY24–26, given the management's focus on improving operating metrics.
Decline in overall headcount for the third straight quarter does not provide comfort on revenue visibility.