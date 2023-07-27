Tech Mahindra Reports Q1 Profit Decline, Tata Consumer Revenue Rises — Earnings Wrap

Tech Mahindra Ltd. reported a revenue and profit decline in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, underscoring the slowdown seen in the wider Indian IT services industry.

The Pune-based software service outsourcer's net profit declined 37.5% to Rs 703.6 crore vs Rs 1,125 crore in the January-March quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 1,146.9 crore.

Its revenue fell 4.07% from the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal to Rs 13,159 crore in the quarter ended June. Bloomberg consensus estimate of analysts showed a revenue of Rs 13,579.2 crore.