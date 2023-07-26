Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Revenue, Profit Slump As IT Slowdown Bites

"This quarter was a challenging one for us as revenue growth faced strong headwinds and that had an impact on profitability," Rohit Anand, chief financial officer at Tech Mahindra, said during a virtual media interaction. "We have taken swift and decisive actions to address these issues and improve our execution."

The company's dollar revenue fell 4% sequentially to $1,601 million. In constant currency terms, the top line shrank 4.2%.

"This is one of the toughest quarters I have seen," Chander Prakash Gurnani, chief executive officer at Tech Mahindra, said during a post-earnings virtual media interaction. "While the drop could have been anticipated, some of the macroeconomic headwinds and stretchy dealmaking have impacted our earnings."

Mohit Joshi, Tech Mahindra's CEO designate, who was also present in the visual media conference, concurred. "We’ve had a challenging set of results today, but going ahead, given the conversations I’ve had on the road, I’m confident on our medium- and long-term prospects," he said.