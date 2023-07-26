Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's, Shree Cement Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Tech Mahindra Ltd. is set to report earnings for the first quarter on Wednesday.

The information technology major is likely to post a net profit of Rs 1,146.95 crore and revenue of Rs 13,550.82 crore during the quarter under review, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is expected to report a top line of Rs 6,343.08 crore for Q1 FY24, while Bloomberg analysts estimated the pharma major’s net profit at Rs 1,007.6 crore.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. will also report its first quarter earnings. Revenue is expected to be at Rs 3,760.37 crore, while net profit could touch Rs 327.38 crore, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.

Shree Cement Ltd. is expected to report a revenue of Rs 4,673.8 crore and net profit of Rs 376.7 crore, according to estimates.

Cipla Ltd. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 860.37 crore, while the company’s revenue may stand at Rs 6,198.51 crore, according to estimates.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Aegis Logistics Ltd., Aether Industries Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Embassy Office Parks REIT, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp., Fine Organic Industries Ltd., Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Godfrey Phillips India Ltd., Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd., Indian Seamless Metal Tubes Ltd., ION Exchange (India) Ltd., Jindal Stainless Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Vedant Fashions Ltd., Novartis India Ltd., Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd., Punjab National Bank, Praj Industries Ltd., REC Ltd., Schaeffler India Ltd. and Syngene International Ltd. will also report their Q1 FY24 results on Wednesday.