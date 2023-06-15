Tech Mahindra Appoints Mohit Joshi As CEO Designate

Tech Mahindra Ltd. announced the appointment of BFSI veteran Mohit Joshi as the new managing director and chief executive officer designate of the company.

He will formally take over the position on Dec. 20, 2023, and hold office till June 19, 2028.

Joshi, the former president of Infosys Ltd., will be replacing the current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, CP Gurnani, who will retire on Dec. 19, 2023.

Joshi will also hold the office of director from June 20, 2023, till the date of the ensuing annual general meeting of the company on July 27, 2023, when his appointment will be placed for the approval of the company’s shareholders.

He is likely to spend the intervening six months meeting clients, employees, and partners with Gurnani to ensure a smooth transition at the helm.