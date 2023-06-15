Tech Mahindra Appoints Mohit Joshi As CEO Designate
Tech Mahindra Ltd. announced the appointment of BFSI veteran Mohit Joshi as the new managing director and chief executive officer designate of the company.
He will formally take over the position on Dec. 20, 2023, and hold office till June 19, 2028.
Joshi, the former president of Infosys Ltd., will be replacing the current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, CP Gurnani, who will retire on Dec. 19, 2023.
Joshi will also hold the office of director from June 20, 2023, till the date of the ensuing annual general meeting of the company on July 27, 2023, when his appointment will be placed for the approval of the company’s shareholders.
He is likely to spend the intervening six months meeting clients, employees, and partners with Gurnani to ensure a smooth transition at the helm.
Joshi joins Tech Mahindra after spending over two decades at Infosys, where, in his final role as president, he led the financial services vertical—the biggest source of revenue for India's second-largest IT services firm.
He held executive responsibility for large deals, software, and transformation initiatives.
In less than six months, Infosys has lost two presidents—Ravi Kumar S. and Joshi—to rival IT firms, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and Tech Mahindra. Both of them had been with the company for at least two decades.
Shares of Tech Mahindra rose as much as 0.55% during intraday trading on Thursday and closed 0.36% higher at Rs 1,081.5 apiece.
On the other hand, the stock price of Infosys fell as much as 0.5% and closed 1.05% lower at Rs 1,286.8 apiece, according to Bloomberg data.