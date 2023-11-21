Tech Integration And Partnerships Trim PSU Banks' Employee Headcount

The call for 'agitational programmes' by public sector bank unions has brought the issue of a potential manpower crunch in these lenders back on the table.

On Nov. 11, the All India Bank Employees' Association wrote a letter to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the issue. Through this letter, officers of 12 public sector banks urged the government to advise bank management to re-examine its manpower policy and provide sufficient staff.

Some even took to social media to express their resentment due to alleged deteriorating working conditions, staff shortages and officials' departures from PSBs.

The employee headcount is going down, and people are burdened with work, according to an AIBEA member who spoke on the condition of anonymity. This is the root cause of every issue in public sector banks, this person said.

So, is there a lack of workforce?

An overview of the banks’ annual reports across six financial years (FY18–FY23) shows that employee headcount has shown signs of slowing down while business per employee has increased.

Given the technology wave and the adoption of more partnerships, PSU banks that saw a reduction in their overall workforce include the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank and Indian Overseas Bank.

Others, like Punjab National Bank and the Central Bank of India, showed a mixed trend, with employee headcount falling at some points and rising at others.

One of the primary reasons for this decline could be the increasing automation in the banking sector, according to Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura Securities Ltd. “This has led to a reduction in backend work and the overall manpower requirements of the organisations,” he said.