Tech Announcements During PM's U.S. Visit Huge for India's Semiconductor Growth Story: MoS IT

The big announcements by players like Micron, Applied Materials, and Lam Research during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's U.S. visit are a "significant and meaningful milestone' in the expansion of the semiconductor ecosystem in the country, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

He also said the three proposals in the high-tech arena strengthen the two countries' resolve to shape the future of technology, products, and services.

The announcements will create an estimated minimum of 80,000 direct jobs in addition to indirect jobs in the supply chain, Chandrasekhar, who is Minister of State for Electronics and IT, said.

The proposals will catalyse the electronics and semiconductor ecosystem, the minister said during a briefing, and he added that in areas of Artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, the partnership between India and the US will shape the future of technology.

His comments come amid the Prime Minister's momentous and historic visit to the U.S., which is boosting diplomatic, economic, and trade ties between both nations.

In a tweet earlier, Chandrasekhar termed the latest developments "big milestones" in India's roadmap and growth as a semiconductor nation and said the world recognises India's rise as an economic and tech power.

The announcements include major investments by Global Memory and Storage chipmaker Micron Tech in a multi-billion-dollar packaging facility, global semiconductor equipment leaders like Applied Materials' new semiconductor centre for commercialization and innovation, and Lam Research's training programme in India for up to 60,000 high-tech engineers.

"In the last 18 months after the announcement of the semiconductor vision by PM Narendra Modi ji and the investment of Rs 76,000 crore to catalyse and build India's semiconductor Ecosystem, much progress has been made," the minister said in his tweet.

He highlighted the vibrant semiconductor design innovation ecosystem, which is rapidly growing with scores of new startups, including five under the SemiconIndia FutureDESIGN programme.

India has come a long way in the last nine years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the world recognises India's rise as an economic and tech power, he tweeted.

"This is the progress that PM Narendra Modi ji's vision and leadership have delivered at such speed in this short period. These milestones are just the beginning, as there is more to come as India rapidly grows as a significant and trusted partner to Global Electronics and Semiconductor Value and Supply Chains," Chandrasekhar said.