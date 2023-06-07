TeamLease Shares Gain As Motilal Oswal Sees Long-Term Growth Prospects; Upgrades To 'Buy'
The brokerage set target price of Rs 2,890 apiece on the stock, implying an upside of 34%
Shares of TeamLease Services Ltd. gained after its rating was upgraded to 'buy' by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. as the low staff penetration in India helped drive long-term growth.
"The staffing industry remains under-penetrated and is set to deliver consistent growth on account of formalisation and the implementation of labour law reforms over the medium term," the brokerage said in its research note.
The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 2,890 apiece, implying an upside of 34%.
Motilal Oswal on TeamLease:
Upgrades to 'buy' with a price target of Rs. 2,890 per share.
Low flexi staffing penetration in India (i.e., 0.6%) as compared to developed economies like the US (3.4%).
Formalisation and increased penetration for staffing companies in India will be led by progressive reforms and regulations.
The formal workforce is expected to double to almost 40% by FY 2030.
The staffing industry faced growth headwinds due to high inflation in FY2023.
As inflation is easing now, it should support growth moving forward.
Frost & Sullivan expects strong growth to continue for both general and IT staffing.
Expect TeamLease to deliver a revenue CAGR of 17% over FY 2023–25.
TeamLease saw an erosion of 60 basis points in profitability to 1.6% due to muted specialised staffing business and wage increases.
The estimated PAT CAGR is 33% over FY 2023–25.
Shares of the company rose 3.44% to Rs 2,224 apiece, compared with a 0.45% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 1:15 p.m. The stock has declined by over 31% over the past year as it faced demand headwinds.
The total volume traded so far stands at 81,941 shares. The relative strength index stood at 51.11, indicating that the stock was neither overbought nor oversold.
Out of the 12 analysts tracking the company, five maintain a ‘buy’ rating, three maintain a ‘hold,’ and four maintain a ‘sell,’ according to Bloomberg. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 15.10%.