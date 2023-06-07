TeamLease Shares Gain As Motilal Oswal Sees Long-Term Growth Prospects; Upgrades To 'Buy'

Shares of TeamLease Services Ltd. gained after its rating was upgraded to 'buy' by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. as the low staff penetration in India helped drive long-term growth.

"The staffing industry remains under-penetrated and is set to deliver consistent growth on account of formalisation and the implementation of labour law reforms over the medium term," the brokerage said in its research note.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 2,890 apiece, implying an upside of 34%.