TCS Wins Rs 15,000 Crore Order From BSNL In Telecom Push

A consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has won a Rs 15,000-crore order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. in what is seen as a fillip to the telecom business of India’s largest IT services firm.

TCS, along with its Tata Group peers, has received an advance purchase order from BSNL for the deployment of 4G across India, according to an exchange filing on Monday. When contacted, the software services firm declined to furnish any more details about the contract.

The BSNL deal comes at a time when the Tata Group is said to be readying a telecom original equipment manufacturer, building on with synergies from TCS’ telecom vertical, Tejas Networks Ltd., Tata Elxsi Ltd., and Tata Communications Ltd.

Tejas Networks—acquired by TCS in July 2021—is a beneficiary of India’s telecom capex cycle, led by mobile data consumption, 5G rollouts, and an expanding broadband network. In March 2022, the telecom equipment manufacturer acquired Saankhya Labs to enhance its wireless offerings.

The contract will also add to the list of TCS’ telecom clients, which includes the likes of AT&T Inc., Ericsson SA, and Cisco Inc. In FY23, the company’s revenue from the telecom and media vertical stood at $4.7 billion, or 17% of overall earnings.