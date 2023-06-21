TCS, U.K.'s Nest Pensions Expand Partnership For Better Retirement Services

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Nest Pensions have expanded their partnership to transform the administrative services of the U.K.'s biggest workplace pension scheme.

The deal, whose financial details were not disclosed, will see India's biggest software services firm deploy its TCS BaNCS platform to digitalise administrative services for Nest's one million employees. In turn, that will deliver personalised retirement solutions for 12 million members of the scheme, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

"We have a strong foundation after many years of working together, and they have proven their ability to deliver successfully for a scheme the size and complexity of Nest," Gavin Perera-Betts, chief customer officer at Nest, said in a release. "This puts us in an excellent position to further advance our operations and build a truly digital offering that delivers a superior customer experience long into the future."

Nest was set up by the British government under the Pensions Act of 2008 to make auto-enrolment for workers as simple as possible. It is a workplace pension scheme, meaning that most people join through their employer—similar to the Employees’ Provident Fund in India. In 2011, Nest brought on board TCS, which built a digital auto-enrolment pension scheme for the platform.

"The strategic partnership between Nest and TCS resulted in an immensely successful pension plan for the U.K. workforce that is now a global benchmark on how an auto-enrolment pension scheme should be run," Vivekanand Ramgopal, president for BFSI products and platforms at TCS, said.

The expanded partnership offers omnichannel member experiences to the new generation of workers entering the workplace, Ramgopal said.

On Wednesday, shares of TCS closed 0.94% higher at Rs 3,257.45 apiece, as compared with a 0.31% rise in the benchmark Sensex, which ended the day at 63,523.15 points.