TCS To Modernise Bombardier's Legacy IT Systems

Bombardier Inc. has brought Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. on board to transform its legacy IT systems with new and advanced infrastructure.

As a principal strategic partner, TCS will modernise Bombardier's legacy systems that support its engineering, manufacturing, aftermarket services and defence activities, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

This will help the Montreal-based aviation firm reduce its technology debt, accelerate its cloud journey and drive growth.

The financial details of the digital transformation deal weren't disclosed.

"We are confident our collaboration with TCS will be the engine that drives the innovation needed to make Bombardier Inc.'s IT systems operate with new, advanced infrastructure powered by AI, machine learning and cloud technology," Bombardier Vice President David Murray said in a statement.

TCS will deploy and integrate Bombardier's new systems around the S/4 HANA platform, an enterprise resource planning software.

"The deal [with Bombardier] underscores the continued trust of our customers in Quebec, further building upon our investments in this important Canadian region," Amit Bajaj, president of TCS North America, said.

On Thursday, shares of TCS fell 0.54% to Rs 3,372.40 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.31% higher at 60,858.43 points.