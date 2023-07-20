TCS To Drive BBC’s Business Overhaul In Times Of AI

The British Broadcasting Company has tapped India’s largest IT services firm to update its business operations in the AI era.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has been selected by BBC to transform its finance and payroll functions, as well as manage underlying applications, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. The Indian IT bellwether will deploy TCS Cognix—an AI-driven suite of pre-built, cloud-based modules—for a more agile and efficient BBC. A new payroll platform will streamline the broadcaster’s HR functions.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“TCS’ digital capabilities and domain expertise will help BBC achieve business objectives, while building greater agility and resilience in their operations,” Amit Kapur, TCS’ country head for the UK and Ireland, said in the exchange filing. “This partnership will strengthen TCS’ position as a leader in delivering transformative business services to the media and entertainment industry.”

The BBC deal is a shot in the arm for TCS’ communication, media and technology practice in these times of macro uncertainties. Revenue from the vertical declined 1% sequentially to Rs 9,596 crore in the June quarter, as against the overall flat revenue growth at India’s IT bellwether.

The deal win also underscores the UK’s importance in TCS’ scheme of things, especially when dealmaking in Indian IT’s biggest market, the United States, remains subdued.

In June, TCS signed a $1.9 billion deal with the UK’s National Employment Savings Trust (NEST), days after its decade-long, $2-billion contract with Transamerica AG was scrapped . That followed similar deal wins from Marks & Spencer’s in April, Phoenix Group in February and the contract for Teacher’s Pension Scheme in England & Wales.

India’s biggest outsourcer is the top supplier of software services to the UK market, by revenue. It currently employs more than 21,000 people in the UK and Ireland.