TCS To Buyback Rs 17,000 Crore Worth Of Shares At 15% Premium

The board of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has approved a proposal to buyback shares worth Rs 17,000 crore—its fifth such action since 2017.

India’s largest IT services firm will buyback up to 4.09 crore shares representing 1.12% of the total paid-up equity share capital, according to an exchange filing.

The buyback price is set at Rs 4,150 apiece, a premium of 15% over Wednesday's closing of Rs 3,613 on the NSE. The announcement was made after market hours.

Currently, the promoter stake in the IT giant is 72.30%.