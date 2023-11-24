TCS Shares Declines As It Trades Ex-Buyback
The tech company will buy back 4.09 crore shares representing 1.12% of the total paid-up equity share capital for Rs 17,000 crore.
Shares of Tata Consultancy Ltd. fell after it turned ex-buyback on Friday.
The IT company will buy back 4.09 crore shares, representing 1.12% of the total paid-up equity share capital for Rs 17,000 crore on Saturday.
The buyback price is set at Rs 4,150 apiece. The offer price represents a premium of 20.45% and 20.26% to the volume weighted average market price of the equity share on BSE and NSE respectively, during the three months preceding the date of intimation of the buyback, according to the shareholder report.
TCS' stock fell as much as 0.67% to Rs 3,484.84 apiece during the day on the NSE. It pared losses to trade 0.47% lower at Rs 3,491.65 apiece, compared to a 0.05% advance in the benchmark Nifty.
It has risen 9.34% on a year-to-date basis. The relative strength index was at 55.24.
Twenty-three out of the 45 analysts tracking TCS maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock, 13 recommend a 'hold' and seven suggest a 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 6%.