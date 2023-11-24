TCS Shares Declines As It Trades Ex-Buyback

Shares of Tata Consultancy Ltd. fell after it turned ex-buyback on Friday.

The IT company will buy back 4.09 crore shares, representing 1.12% of the total paid-up equity share capital for Rs 17,000 crore on Saturday.

The buyback price is set at Rs 4,150 apiece. The offer price represents a premium of 20.45% and 20.26% to the volume weighted average market price of the equity share on BSE and NSE respectively, during the three months preceding the date of intimation of the buyback, according to the shareholder report.